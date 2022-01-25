KMAland Swimming

(KMAland) -- The Sioux City Spartans swimming team beat South Sioux City 109-54 in boys action on Tuesday. 

The Spartans won nine of the 11 events. 

Individually, Avan Salas won the 50-yard free, (26.05) Graham Vande Vegte won the 500-yard free (5:30.00) and 100-yard breast (1:10.79), James Dean claimed the 200-yard free (2:11.75), Kellen Vlahoulis took top honors in the 100-yard free (59.29), Hunter Henrich took the 100-yard fly (1:02.95) and Hayden Gamble was the champion in the 200-yard IM (2:27.69).

Dean, Vande Vegte, Kohen Rankin and Brody Spies teamed up to win the 200-yard medley relay (1:47.20) while Henrich, Cooper Nelson, Drake Van Meter and Hudson Vonk partnered in the victorious in 200-yard free relay. Nelson, Van Meter, Britton Patee and Tyce Dolphin swam to first in the 400-yard free relay (3:46.70).

