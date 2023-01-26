(KMAland) -- Lewis Central dropped a tight battle to Skutt Catholic/Mount Michael Benedictine in KMAland swimming action Thursday.
BOYS: Skutt Catholic/Mount Michael Benedictine 86 Lewis Central 84
Patrick Chase had a big day for Lewis Central with wins in the 200-yard IM (2:10.42) and 100-yard fly (56.11). Chase also joined Reilly McMurphy, Jimmy Koch and Gavin Rothmeyer to win the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:33.61.
Rothmeyer won the 100-yard backstroke in 1:01.38, and Aaron Matulka won the 500-yard freestyle in 5:30.03. Matulka, McMurphy, Will Getter and Jackson Murphy won the 200-yard medley in 1:57.89.
Find the full results below.
GIRLS: Central vs. Savannah
No Results Reported