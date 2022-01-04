(KMAland) -- Lewis Central was dominant at Millard West while Sioux City Metro won a dual in Atlantic on Tuesday in KMAland boys swimming.
AT Atlantic
Sioux City Metro picked up one win in a dual setting with Atlantic and Waukee. Sioux City won 76-17 over Atlantic while Waukee beat Sioux City (62-32) and Atlantic (83-11).
Waukee posted the fastest time in all but one event with Sioux City’s Kohen Rankin nabbing the only non-Waukee win of the night in the 100 breaststroke (56.44).
AT Millard West
Lewis Central won all three relays and six individual events in a meet with Omaha North and Millard West on Tuesday.
Patrick Chase won both the 50 free (23.16) and 100 free (49.92) and also anchored the 200 yard free relay (1:35.34) and 400 yard free relay (3:35.13) to victories. Gavin Rothmeyer, who anchored the winning 200 yard medley (1:49.42), led off the 200 yard free relay while Reilly McMurphy and Dallas Davis were other members.
Davis, Tayden Blair and Gabe Patton joined Rothmeyer on the 200 yard medley, and Patton, Gann and Blair swam with Chase on the 400 yard free relay.
Other individual wins came from Rothmeyer in the 200 yard IM (2:17.78), Gann in the 500 free (5:18.59), McMurphy in the 100 backstroke (1:00.12) and Blair in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.50). View the complete results below.