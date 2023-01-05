(Sioux City) -- Sioux City was a 120-50 winner over Lewis Central in KMAland boys swimming on Thursday.
Hudson Vonk and Britton Patee both won a pair of individual events for the Spartans. Vonk won the 200 IM (2:03.60) and the 100 free (50.70) while Patee took the 500 free (4:59.07) and the 100 back (59.700).
Vonk also swam for the winning 200 medley relay (1:43.08) with Kellen Dean, Michael Licht and Drake Van Meter and the 200 free relay (1:31.75) with Cooper Nelson, Van Meter and Hunter Henrich. Henrich, Nelson, Patee and Dean were also on the 400 free relay (3:27.49).
Additionally, Dean won the 200 free (1:52.54) and Carson Valentine won the 100 breaststroke (1:10.19).
For Lewis Central, Patrick Chase won both the 50 free (23.27) and the 100 fly (55.65). View the complete results from the meet below.