KMAland Swimming

(Sioux City) -- Sioux City was a 120-50 winner over Lewis Central in KMAland boys swimming on Thursday.

Hudson Vonk and Britton Patee both won a pair of individual events for the Spartans. Vonk won the 200 IM (2:03.60) and the 100 free (50.70) while Patee took the 500 free (4:59.07) and the 100 back (59.700).

Vonk also swam for the winning 200 medley relay (1:43.08) with Kellen Dean, Michael Licht and Drake Van Meter and the 200 free relay (1:31.75) with Cooper Nelson, Van Meter and Hunter Henrich. Henrich, Nelson, Patee and Dean were also on the 400 free relay (3:27.49).

Additionally, Dean won the 200 free (1:52.54) and Carson Valentine won the 100 breaststroke (1:10.19).

For Lewis Central, Patrick Chase won both the 50 free (23.27) and the 100 fly (55.65). View the complete results from the meet below.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.