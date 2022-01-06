(Council Bluffs) -- Sioux City was a 121-49 winner over Lewis Central in KMAland boys swimming on Thursday.
Sioux City won all but one event with Kellen Dean and Kohen Rankin each nabbing a pair of individual victories. Dean won the 200 free (1:53.30) and 100 backstroke (57.52), and Rankin won the 200 IM (1:58.26) and 100 free (47.90). Britton Patee (100 fly, 58.40), Brody Spies (500 free, 5:07.21) and Hudson Vonk (100 breaststroke, 1:05.63) also won individual events.
Sioux City also swept the relays with Dean, Rankin, Spies and Vonk teaming to win the 200 yard medley (1:42.57), Rankin, Hunter Henrich, Alec McEntaffer and Vonk swimming to the 200 free relay victory (1:32.52) and Henrich, McEntaffer, Dean and Spies racing to a win in the 400 free relay (3:31.66).
Lewis Central’s only victory was from Dallas Davis in the 50 free (23.82). View the complete results from the meet below.