(Council Bluffs) -- Sioux City was a 121-49 winner over Lewis Central in KMAland boys swimming on Thursday. 

Sioux City won all but one event with Kellen Dean and Kohen Rankin each nabbing a pair of individual victories. Dean won the 200 free (1:53.30) and 100 backstroke (57.52), and Rankin won the 200 IM (1:58.26) and 100 free (47.90). Britton Patee (100 fly, 58.40), Brody Spies (500 free, 5:07.21) and Hudson Vonk (100 breaststroke, 1:05.63) also won individual events.

Sioux City also swept the relays with Dean, Rankin, Spies and Vonk teaming to win the 200 yard medley (1:42.57), Rankin, Hunter Henrich, Alec McEntaffer and Vonk swimming to the 200 free relay victory (1:32.52) and Henrich, McEntaffer, Dean and Spies racing to a win in the 400 free relay (3:31.66).

Lewis Central’s only victory was from Dallas Davis in the 50 free (23.82). View the complete results from the meet below.

Download PDF meet results sioux city at lewis centra jan. 22.pdf

