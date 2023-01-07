(KMAland) -- The Lewis Central swim team took fourth in Johnston while Sioux City was fifth in the loaded Linn-Mar Invitational. Check out the recap from each meet below.
JOHNSTON INVITATIONAL
Lewis Central had 185 points and finished fourth in Johnston. Patrick Chase led the way for the Titans with a first place finish in the 100 yard freestyle (50.62) and a third in the 200 yard freestyle.
Jimmy Koch also had a strong day in taking second in both the 200 yard freestyle and the 500 yard freestyle. Gavin Rothmeyer finished in second in the 200 IM, Aaron Matulka took fourth in the 200 IM and sixth in the 500 freestyle and the 200 freestyle relay and 400 yard freestyle relays went second and third, respectively.
The 200 relay was made up of Reilly McMurphy, Koch, Rothmeyer and Chase, and Matulka, Koch, Rothmeyer and Chase were on the 400 relay.
LINN-MAR INVITATIONAL
Sioux City scored 256 points and took sixth at the loaded Linn-Mar Invitational.
The Spartans had five top-five finishes, including Hunter Henrich in the 50 yard freestyle, Britton Patee in the 500 freestyle, Hudson Vonk in the 100 breaststroke and from their 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay.
