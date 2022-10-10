Sioux City Metro Swimming
Photo: Sioux City Metro Swimming/Twitter

(KMAland) -- Sioux City Metro nabbed wins over Spencer and Algona on Monday in KMAland swimming. 

SCM beat Spencer 59-35 and Algona 81-13 behind four-gold performances from Grace Aesoph, Addison Oelke and Natalie Patee. Aesoph won the 200 yard IM (2:22.66) and the 100 backstroke (1:05.33), Patee took the 50 freestyle (26.21) and 100 butterfly (1:05.02), Oelke won the 100 freestyle (56.16) and 100 breaststroke (1:13.87) and all three were members of the winning 200 freestyle (1:44.03) and 400 freestyle relays (3:52.13).

Olivia Delarosa won the 500 freestyle (5:32.01) and swam for the 200 freestyle relay while Alice Mahoney took the 200 freestyle (2:06.47) and was on the winning 400 freestyle relay. View the complete results from the meet linked below.

Download PDF 2022.10.10 spencer meet results.pdf

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.