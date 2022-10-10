(KMAland) -- Sioux City Metro nabbed wins over Spencer and Algona on Monday in KMAland swimming.
SCM beat Spencer 59-35 and Algona 81-13 behind four-gold performances from Grace Aesoph, Addison Oelke and Natalie Patee. Aesoph won the 200 yard IM (2:22.66) and the 100 backstroke (1:05.33), Patee took the 50 freestyle (26.21) and 100 butterfly (1:05.02), Oelke won the 100 freestyle (56.16) and 100 breaststroke (1:13.87) and all three were members of the winning 200 freestyle (1:44.03) and 400 freestyle relays (3:52.13).
Olivia Delarosa won the 500 freestyle (5:32.01) and swam for the 200 freestyle relay while Alice Mahoney took the 200 freestyle (2:06.47) and was on the winning 400 freestyle relay. View the complete results from the meet linked below.