(KMAland) -- Sioux City Metro swimming had another huge evening in a dual with Carroll on Tuesday.
Grace Aesoph, Alice Mahoney, Addison Oelke, Natalie Patee and Brigid and Maria McGowan all won one individual event each. Aesoph won the 200 freestyle (2:02.74), Mahoney took the 200 IM (2:25.79), Oelke swam to the 100 butterfly win (1:01.23), Patee was the 100 freestyle (55.85) champion, Brigid McGowan took the 500 freestyle (5:45.06) and Maria McGowan won the 100 backstroke (1:07.05).
Patte, Erin Mahoney, Oelke and Alice Mahoney teamed up to win the 200 medley relay (1:58.10), Aesoph, the McGowans and Olivia Delarosa were on the winning 200 freestyle relay (1:46.74) and Patee, Erin Mahoney, Aesoph and Oelke were members of the winning 400 freestyle relay (3:52.07).
View the complete results from the meet below.