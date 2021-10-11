(Spencer) -- Sioux City Metro swimming had a big day at Spencer in a triangular that also involved Algona.
Brecken Baller won the 50 yard freestyle (25.99) and the 500 yard freestyle (5:40.74) and anchored the 200 freestyle relay (1:48.11) and 400 freestyle relay (3:57.61) to victories.
Katelyn Shaputis also swam for the 400 free relay and won the 200 freestyle (2:09.37) on her own while Alice Mahoney took the 200 yard IM (2:28.10) and Maria McGowan won the 100 yard butterfly (1:13.51) while also swimming for the 200 freestyle relay winner.
Grace Aesoph and Olivia Delarosa also swam for the two winning relays. View the complete results from the meet below.