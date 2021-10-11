Swimming.jpg

(Spencer) -- Sioux City Metro swimming had a big day at Spencer in a triangular that also involved Algona.

Brecken Baller won the 50 yard freestyle (25.99) and the 500 yard freestyle (5:40.74) and anchored the 200 freestyle relay (1:48.11) and 400 freestyle relay (3:57.61) to victories.

Katelyn Shaputis also swam for the 400 free relay and won the 200 freestyle (2:09.37) on her own while Alice Mahoney took the 200 yard IM (2:28.10) and Maria McGowan won the 100 yard butterfly (1:13.51) while also swimming for the 200 freestyle relay winner.

Grace Aesoph and Olivia Delarosa also swam for the two winning relays. View the complete results from the meet below.

Download PDF 2021.10.11 spencer results.pdf

