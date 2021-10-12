KMAland Swimming

(Atlantic) -- Lexi Reynolds won the 200 freestyle championship to highlight Atlantic on Tuesday in KMAland swimming action.

Reynolds’ winning time was 2:07.91 and the only victory on the evening for the Trojans, which had 28 points in a triangular with Spencer and Perry.

GIRLS: Carroll 91 Sioux City Metro 79 

Brecken Baller and Alice Mahoney were both winners for Sioux City Metro in a tight loss to Carroll.

Baller won the 200 freestyle in 2:02.69 while Mahoney was the 100 backstroke champion in 1:04.75. View complete results from the meet below.

