(Atlantic) -- Abraham Lincoln swimming nabbed eight wins in Atlantic on Thursday evening.
Elaina Vrchoticky was the champion in the 50 (26.68) and 100 freestyle (58.97) races while Kate Spitznagle took the 200 IM (2:59.08), Camryn Moon won the 100 butterfly (1:17.74), Lillian Lefeber swam to a win in the 100 backstroke (1:17.07) and Aurora Miller took gold in the 100 breaststroke (1:21.44).
Lefeber, Jocelyn Miller, Spitznagle and Claire Crilly teamed up to win the 200 medley relay in 2:16.96 while Lucian Gruber, Taylor Hamilton, Moon and Emily Lee teamed to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:50.48.
Atlantic’s Lexi Reynolds had her hand in three golds on the night. Reynolds won the 200 freestyle (2:07.96) and the 500 freestyle (5:42.20) and anchored the 400 freestyle relay (4:22.03) to a win. Other members of the relay winner were Ava Bruckner, Paige Daly and Kaedance Daly.
View the complete results from the meet below.