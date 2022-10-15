(Council Bluffs) -- Sioux City Metro scored 306 points to edge past Lewis Central in winning the 2022 Lewis Central Girls Swimming Invitational on Saturday.
Lewis Central had 282 points in second while Abraham Lincoln scored 117 in fifth and Atlantic put up 25 in sixth.
Lewis Central’s Kylee Brown and Sydnie Collins both won two events apiece. Brown took the 200 freestyle (1:57.69) and the 100 breaststroke (1:08.85) while Collins won the 200 IM (2:14.30) and the 100 backstroke (1:01.52).
For Sioux City Metro, Addison Oelke (100 butterfly, 1:00.23), Grace Aesoph (100 freestyle, 57.00) and Olivia Delarosa (500 freestyle, 5:29.37) won individual events. Natalie Patee teamed up with Delarosa, Aesoph and Oelke to take the 400 freestyle relay (3:47.07).
View the complete results below.