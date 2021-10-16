(Council Bluffs) -- The Lewis Central girls swimming team finished third at their home meet on Saturday.
The Titans scored 359 points to take third behind Sioux City Metro and Carroll.
Kylee Brown won the 100-yard freestyle (55.02) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:07.42) while Sydnie Collins claimed the 100-yard backstroke (1:02.72).
Sioux City Metro, meanwhile, scored 386 points and won two events: Brecken Baller in the 200-yard freestyle (2:02.23) and Olivia Delarosa in the 500-yard freestyle (5:37.56).
Abraham Lincoln finished fifth in the team standings with 183 points and Atlantic was sixth. Check out the full results below.