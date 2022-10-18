(KMAland) -- Abraham Lincoln met Carroll while Sioux City Metro traveled to Spencer in KMAland girls swimming on Tuesday.
GIRLS: Carroll 96 Abraham Lincoln 63
Abraham Lincoln dropped a 96-63 dual to Carroll in KMAland swimming action.
Elaina Vrchoticky led the way for the Lynx with wins in the 50 freestyle (29.55) and 100 freestyle (1:03.59). Jocelyn Miller also won the 100 backstroke (1:23.17).
View the complete results from the meet below.
GIRLS: Sioux City Metro at Spencer
Grace Aesoph and Addison Oelke had two individual wins each to lead Sioux City Metro. Aesoph won the 200 freestyle (2:20.51) and 100 butterfly (1:01.81) while Oelke added wins in the 200 IM (2:19.01) and the 100 backstroke (1:05.55).
Olivia Delarosa (100 freestyle, 58.94), Natalie Patee (500 freestyle, 5:26.97) and Alice Mahoney (100 breaststroke, 1:14.63) also had individual wins. SCM added two wins in relays, picking up the victory in the 200 freestyle relay (1:44.71) and the 400 freestyle relay (3:51.20).
Brigid McGowan, Patee, Aesoph and Oelke teamed up to win the 200 freestyle relay while Patee, Delarosa, Aesoph and Oelke swam for the winning 400 freestyle relay. Check out the complete results from the meet below.