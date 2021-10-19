(Carroll) -- The Abraham Lincoln swim team dropped a 97.5 to 52.5 dual with Carroll on Tuesday.
Camryn Moon nabbed two individual wins for Abraham Lincoln with victories in the 200 freestyle (2:21.69) and 100 butterfly (1:16.51). Elaina Vrchoticky was also a winner for AL in the 100 freestyle (57.80).
GIRLS: Sioux City Metro 104 Spencer 66
Olivia Delarosa had a big night with a pair of individual wins in the 200 freestyle (2:07.39) and 100 backstroke (1:10.40). She also led off the winning 200 freestyle relay (1:45.57).
Katelyn Shaputis (200 IM, 2:28.31), Brecken Baller (50 freestyle, 25.89), Antonia Venturi (100 butterfly, 1:15.82) and Maria McGowan (500 freestyle, 5:47.59) also won individual races.
McGowan, Grace Aesoph and Baller also swam with Delarosa in the 200 freestyle relay while Alice Mahoney, Shaputis, Aesoph and Baller teamed up to win the 400 freestyle relay (3:55.23).
