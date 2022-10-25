(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central cruised to a 265-159 win over Abraham Lincoln on Tuesday at the Council Bluffs City Championship.
The Titans got another strong night from Kylee Brown and Sydnie Collins, as each won two individual events each. Brown took the 50 free (25.71) and the 100 backstroke (1:04.32) while Collins won the 100 free (56.26) and the 100 breaststroke (1:10.91). Emma Gordon took the 200 IM (2:37.46), Katie Ramos won the 100 fly (1:11.40) and Claire Crilly was champion in the 500 freestyle (5:56.96).
Ramos, Abby Hoss, Mia Hansen and Hannah Steinmetz also teamed up for the Titans to win the 200 yard freestyle relay (1:52.49) and Steinmetz, Anna Lunning, Crilly and Brown were on the winning 400 yard freestyle relay (4:04.83).
Abraham Lincoln’s Elaina Vrchoticky had her hands in both wins for her team, swimming to a victory in the 200 free (2:06.90) and also swimming for the 200 medley relay winner (2:05.60) along with Jocelyn Miller, Aurora Miller and Camryn Moon.
