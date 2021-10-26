(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central girls swimming captured the city championship with a 243 to 173 win over Abraham Lincoln on Tuesday.
Sydnie Collins was part of four golds and two meet records to lead the way for the Titans. Collins won the 50 freestyle in a new record of 25.70 while also winning the 100 backstroke (1:01.90). Collins teamed with Abby Hoss, Hannah Steinmetz and Kylee Brown to break the 200 freestyle relay record in 1:47.27. Collins also led off the winning 200 medley relay with Brown, Mia Hansen and Claire Kretschmer (2:04.29).
Steinmetz grabbed four golds of her own, winning individual races in the 200 freestyle (2:08.82) and 500 freestyle (5:51.45). She also led off the winning 400 freestyle relay, teaming with Hoss, Emma Gordon and Hansen (4:04.48).
Other individual wins came from Brown in the 100 butterfly (1:03.10), Aurora Miller in the 100 breaststroke (1:15.82) and Katie Ramos in the 200 IM (2:40.30).
The lone championship from Abraham Lincoln came from Elaina Vrchoticky in the 100 freestyle (58.49). View the complete results from the meet linked below.