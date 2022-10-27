(Council Bluffs) -- Sioux City Metro picked up a Missouri River Conference dual win over Abraham Lincoln, 131-32, on Thursday.
SCM won every event, led by a pair of individual wins each from Natalie Patee and Addison Oelke. Patee won the 200 IM (2:33.84) and 100 freestyle (1:02.35), and Oelke was the champion in the 50 freestyle (28.81) and 100 breaststroke (1:20.79).
Maria McGowan was also a winner in the 200 free (2:27.21), Brigid McGowan took the 100 butterfly (1:12.62), Olivia Delarosa swam to the 400 freestyle win (4:50.37) and Erin Mahoney won the 100 backstroke (1:11.89).
SCM also won all three of the relays with Maria and Brigid McGowan teaming with Alice and Erin Mahoney to take the 200 medley (2:14.38), Patee, Grace Aesoph and Oelke swimming with Brigid McGowan to take the 200 freestyle relay (1:58.19) and Patee, Delarosa, Aesoph and Oelke swimming to a win in the 400 freestyle relay (4:17.46).
View the complete results from the meet below.