(Sioux City) -- Sioux City Metro took a 125 to 45 win over Abraham Lincoln in girls swimming on Thursday.
Katelyn Shaputis (200 freestyle & 100 butterfly) and Brecken Baller (50 freestyle & 100 freestyle) both won a pair of individual championships while Alice Mahoney (200 IM), Olivia Delarosa (500 freestyle) and Grace Aesoph (100 backstroke) all won one individual event each.
Mahoney, Brigid McGowan, Shaputis and Delarosa teamed up to win the 200 medley, Aesoph, Scarlett Walsh, KayLynn DeBates and McGowan won the 200 freestyle relay and Mahoney, Delarosa, Aesoph and Baller swam to a win in the 400 freestyle relay.
Aurora Miller was the lone winner of the night for AL with a victory in the 100 breaststroke. View the complete results from the meet below.