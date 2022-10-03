(Sioux City) -- Sioux City Metro took a 126-43 win over Abraham Lincoln in a swimming dual on Monday.
Grace Aesoph had a big night with four golds, including individual wins in the 50 yard freestyle (25.96) and 500 yard freestyle (5:49.09). Aesoph also swam for the winning 200 medley (2:00.00) and 400 yard freestyle (4:05.64).
Addison Oelke also had four golds on the evening, swimming for the 200 medley and the winning 200 yard freestyle relay (1:47.74). Individually, Oelke won the 100 freestyle (56.08) and 100 backstroke (1:03.24).
Samantha Gonzalez (200 yard freestyle, 2:20.70), Olivia Delarosa (100 butterfly, 1:09.35) and Natalie Patee (100 breaststroke, 1:12.72) also had individual championships. Patee and Delarosa were the other two legs for the 200 medley and swam for the 200 yard freestyle relay. Gonzalez was also on the 400 yard freestyle relay.
Other members of the winning relays included Erin Mahoney in the 200 yard freestyle relay and Alice Mahoney and Scarlett Walsh in the 400 yard freestyle relay.
Abraham Lincoln’s lone win of the evening came from Emeri Smith in the 200 yard IM (2:57.73). View the complete results from the meet below.