(KMAland) -- Lewis Central beat both Des Moines Roosevelt and Des Moines Hoover in swimming on Tuesday.
Sydnee Collins had another strong night with wins in the 200 yard IM and 500 yard freestyle relay while Kylee Brown was the winner in the 50 yard freestyle and 100 yard butterfly.
Mia Hansen (100 breaststroke), Lexie Starkevicius (100 backstroke) and Abby Hoss (100 yard freestyle) also won individual events. The Titans were additional winners in the 200 yard medley, 200 yard freestyle and 400 yard freestyle relays.
Hannah Steinmetz, Hansen, Collins, Brown and Claire Crilly were on two relays each while Emma Gordon and Starkevicius also swam for one relay each. View the complete results from the meet below.