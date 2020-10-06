(Council Bluffs) -- Abraham Lincoln girls swimming put up 104 points in a victory over Atlantic on Tuesday.
Elaina Vrchoticky won three golds in capturing the 50 free, 100 free and as a member of the 200 meter medley relay. Lillian Lefeber was also active in three wins, as she took the 100 backstroke on her own and swam for the medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay winners.
Jocelyn Miller took the 100 breaststroke while also swimming for the medley relay winner. Aurora Miller was also on the medley team. Aubri Smith, Meredith Struebing and Claire Crilly were also members of the 400 free relay.
Atlantic’s Lexi Reynolds also had a star-studded night in winning the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle and anchoring the winning 200 freestyle relay. Bryer Rose, who also won the 200 meter IM, and Ava Bruckner — a winner in the 100 butterfly — were two of the three other legs in the relay win along with Paige Daly.
