(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central claimed a tight 87-83 win over WDM Valley in KMAland swimming action on Thursday.
Kylee Brown and Sydnie Collins both had big nights for the Titans with four golds each. Collins won the 200 yard IM (2:17.71) and 100 backstroke (1:02.59) while Brown took the 100 freestyle (54.67) and 100 breaststroke (1:08.33).
Both Brown and Collins were on the winning 200 medley (1:56.69) and 400 freestyle (3:50.17) relays. Hannah Steinmetz and Claire Crilly were the other two legs on the 200 medley while Crilly and Mia Hansen swam for the 400 freestyle.
View the complete results from the meet below.