(Marshalltown) -- KMAland swimmers qualified for nine finals during the preliminaries at the Iowa State Swimming and Diving Meet on Friday.
Lewis Central’s Sydnie Collins and Kylee Brown advanced in two events each while Sioux City Metro’s Natalie Patee and Addison Oelke moved on in two of their own. Grace Aesoph also advanced in one event.
Collins qualified ninth for the Titans in the 200 IM (2:10.24) and the 100 backstroke (1:00.19), and Brown qualified sixth in the 200 freestyle (1:54.01) and 16th in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.61).
Patee advanced with the 10th-fastest time in the 500 freestyle (5:15.16) and the 12th-fastest time in the 200 freestyle (1:56.79). Addison Oelke was eighth in the 100 butterfly (59.58) and 16th in the 200 IM (2:12.11), and Aesoph had the 16th-fastest qualifying time in the 100 butterfly (1:00.49).
The finals are scheduled to begin on Saturday at 12:00. Check out the other KMAland places and results from Friday’s preliminary events below and complete results linked here:
19. Elaina Vrchoticky, Abraham Lincoln — 100 freestyle (55.39)
20. Lexi Reynolds, Atlantic — 200 freestyle (1:59.13)
21. Lexi Reynolds, Atlantic — 500 freestyle (5:23.43)
25. Olivia Delarosa, Sioux City Metro — 500 freestyle (5:29.36)
25. Brigid McGowan, Sioux City Metro — 200 IM (2:16.17)
29. Elaina Vrchoticky, Abraham Lincoln — 50 freestyle (25.65)
32. Brigid McGowan, Sioux City Metro — 100 breaststroke (1:12.36)