(KMAland) -- Fifteen events from KMAland qualified for the state meet on Saturday in regional swimming.
Lewis Central led KMAland with six events qualified while Sioux City Metro will send five, Abraham Lincoln has three and Atlantic has one. The list of KMAland qualifying events are sorted by team below. View the complete list of qualifiers linked here.
Note: Relay members are not available via the state qualifying list. If you would like to inform KMA Sports of the relay members send to sports@kmaland.com.
Abraham Lincoln
Aurora Miller (100 breaststroke)
Elaina Vrchoticky (100 freestyle)
200 yard medley relay (Lillian Lefeber, Aurora Miller, Elaina Vrchoticky, Claire Crilly)
Atlantic
Lexi Reynolds (200 freestyle)
Lewis Central
Kylee Brown (100 freestyle, 100 breaststroke)
Sydnie Collins (100 backstroke)
200 yard medley relay
200 yard freestyle relay
400 yard freestyle relay
Sioux City Metro
Brecken Baller (100 freestyle, 200 freestyle)
200 yard freestyle relay (Brigid McGowan, Maria McGowan, Grace Aesoph, Brecken Baller)
200 yard medley relay (Alice Mahoney, Brigid McGowan, Katelyn Shaputis, Olivia De La Rosa)
400 yard freestyle relay (Alice Mahoney, Katelyn Shaputis, Grace Aesoph, Brecken Baller)