(Council Bluffs) -- Patrick Chase was a four-time winner on Tuesday night in a swimming dual between Lewis Central and Abraham Lincoln.
The Lewis Central sophomore won the 100 and 200 freestyle races and was a member of the winning 200 and 400 freestyle relays. Gabe Patton and Dallas Davis — also members of both relays — were also winners in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke, respectively.
Dylon Cox added wins in the 50 freestyle and swam for the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay. David Gann won the 400 freestyle and was on the 200 medley. Harrison Sprecher and Luke Wilcox were also on the 200 medley relay winners for LC.
Abraham Lincoln’s Tayden Blair added a pair of wins, too, in the 200 IM and 100 backstroke. View the complete results from the dual below.