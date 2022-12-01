KMAland Swimming

(Sioux City) -- The Sioux City Spartans boys swim team rolled to a 130-40 win over Spencer on Thursday.

Kellen Dean had a pair of individual wins and swam for two winning relays to lead the charge. Dean won the 200 IM (2:07.02) and the 100 backstroke (56.75) and was also anchor for the 400 freestyle relay (3:30.32) with Hunter Henrich, Cooper Nelson and Britton Patee. Dean led off the 200 yard medley (1:42.95) winner ahead of Hudson Vonk, Michael Licht and Nelson.

Nelson (500 free, 5:19.69), Patee (200 free, 1:51.90), Licht (100 fly, 56.47) and Vonk (100 breaststroke, 1:01.83) were other individual winners, and Vonk, Licht, Patee and Henrich teamed to win the 200 yard freestyle relay (1:33.36).

View the complete results from the meet linked below.

Download PDF spencer dual results.pdf

