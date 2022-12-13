(KMAland) -- Lewis Central boys swimming rolled to a 117-17 win over Ralston on Tuesday.
The Titans won all but one event on the night, getting double-win performances from Gavin Rothmeyer, Patrick Chase, Jimmy Koch and Aaron Matulka.
Rothmeyer won the 200 freestyle (1:59.59) and the 500 freestyle (5:51.22), Chase took the 100 breaststroke (1:08.95) and 200 IM (2:09.52), Koch swam to wins in the 100 free (52.74) and 50 free (24.05) and Matulka was champ in the 100 fly (1:05.59) and 100 backstroke (1:04.39).
The Titans also won the 200 yard freestyle relay (1:43.14) with Levisit Scott, Reilly McMurphy, Rothmeyer and Chase and the 400 freestyle relay (3:55.35) with Mason Clark, Will Getter, McMurphy and Koch.