(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central won 10 of 11 events on their way to a 123 to 29 win over Ralston on Tuesday in KMAland boys swimming.
Tayden Blair and Dallas Davis had two wins each on the night to lead the Titans. Blair won the 200 free (1:55.44) and the 500 free (5:20.20) while Davis took the 50 free (23.71) and 100 fly (59.89).
Other individual wins for Lewis Central came from Patrick Chase in the 200 IM (2:10.08), Reilly McMurphy in the 100 back (1:01.43) and David Gann in the 100 breast (1:16.44).
The Titans also won the 200 medley relay (Harrison Sprecher, Gann, Blair, McMurphy) in 1:53.31, the 200 free relay (Mason Lunning, Mitchell Schultz, Parker Fishell and Liam Hays) in 2:07.54 and the 400 free relay (Will Getter, Sprecher, Davis, Blair) in 3:42.06.
View the complete results linked below.