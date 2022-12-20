(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central won nine of 10 events on their way to a 100-47 win over Bellevue West on Tuesday in KMAland swimming.
Patrick Chase, Gavin Rothmeyer and Jimmy Koch all won two individual events each. Chase took the 500 freestyle (5:23.91) and 100 breaststroke (1:07.23), Rothmeyer won the 50 free (23.29) and 100 free (52.83) and Jimmy Koch was the champ in the 200 free (1:54.13) and 100 butterfly (1:00.88).
Aaron Matulka (200 IM, 2:15.79) and Reilly McMurphy (100 backstroke, 1:01.24) also won individual events. The Titans added wins in a pair of relays on the night.
Full results from the meet were not immediately available.