(KMAland) -- Lewis Central edged Millard South in KMAland swimming action on Thursday.
At Millard South
Lewis Central 88 Millard South 78
Lewis Central won seven of the 11 events. Patrick Chase and Gavin Rothmeyer played a hand in two individual wins. Chase won the 200-yard freestyle (1:55.54) and 100-yard freestyle (51.05). Rothmeyer won the 50-yard freestyle (23.29) and 100-yard butterfly (59.08). Jimmy Koch won the 200-yard medley in 2:15.22.
The Titans also won the 200-yard freestyle with Will Getter, Reilly McMurphy, Arron Matulka and Rothmeyer. The Titans also won the 400-yard freestyle with McMurphy, Matulka, Koch and Chase.
Atlantic, Sioux City Metro at South City
No Results Reported