(Iowa City) -- Six KMAland swimmers qualified for the finals on Friday at the IHSAA State Swimming Meet in Iowa City.
Lewis Central’s Patrick Chase qualified 11th in the 100 fly, posting a time of 51.90. Meanwhile, Sioux City had five individual qualifiers for Saturday’s final.
Kellen Dean qualified 11th in the 200 yard freestyle (1:45.21) and in the 100 backstroke (52.70), Hudson Vonk advanced with the 14th-fastest time in the 200 IM (1:58.23), Britton Patee moved on with the 11th-best time in the 500 freestyle prelims (4:49.38) and Kellen Dean moved on in the 100 backstroke with the 11th-best time (52.70).
Others that swam on Friday in the preliminary individual races:
19. Patrick Chase, Lewis Central (50 freestyle, 22.17)
19. Britton Patee, Sioux City (200 freestyle, 1:46.66)
23. Jimmy Koch, Lewis Central (500 freestyle, 4:55.95)
24. Hunter Henrich, Sioux City (50 freestyle, 22.41)
24. Michael Licht, Sioux City (100 fly, 54.27)
27. Michael Licht, Sioux City (200 IM, 2:04.68)
29. Carson Valentine, Sioux City (100 backstroke, 56.66)
31. Gavin Rothmeyer, Lewis Central (50 freestyle, 22.64)
View the complete results from the state swimming meet here.