(Iowa City) -- Lewis Central swimming’s Patrick Chase had the high individual finish among KMAland state qualifiers on Saturday at the IHSAA State Swimming Meet.
Chase claimed ninth in the 100 fly final with a time of 52.09. The Sioux City quartet of Kellen Dean, Hudson Vonk, Michael Licht and Drake Van Meter also swam to a ninth-place finish in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:38.29.
Check out the rest of the KMAland qualifiers and their finishes on Saturday below:
10. Kellen Dean, Sioux City — 100 back (52.13)
11. Britton Patee, Sioux City — 400 free (4:47.58)
11. Sioux City — Hudson Vonk, Cooper Nelson, Drake Van Meter, Hunter Henrich (200 free relay, 1:28.83)
12. Sioux City — Hunter Henrich, Britton Patee, Cooper Nelson. Kellen Dean (400 free relay, 3:15.95)
13. Hudson Vonk, Sioux City — 200 IM (1:57.64)
14. Hudson Vonk, Sioux City — 100 breast (1:00.12)
16. Lewis Central — Aaron Matulka, Jimmy Koch, Gavin Rothmeyer, Patrick Chase (400 free relay, 3:20.87)
16. Lewis Central — Reilly McMurphy, Jimmy Koch, Gavin Rothmeyer, Patrick Chase (200 free relay, 1:30.46)
16. Kellen Dean, Sioux City — 200 free (1:47.21)
Find the complete results from the meet linked here.