(Iowa City) -- Sioux City’s Kohen Rankin won two state championships and helped his team to a ninth place team finish on Saturday at the IHSAA State Swimming Meet.
Brody Spies (15th, 500 yard freestyle), Kellen Dean (16th, 100 yard backstroke) and three Sioux City relays also picked up points on Saturday.
Lewis Central’s Patrick Chase claimed a 13th place medal in the 100 yard freestyle to lead the Titans. Find the complete results linked here and all area swimmers below.
200 Yard Freestyle
18. Kellen Dean, Sioux City (1:46.37)
200 Yard IM
25. Hudson Vonk, Sioux City (2:01.12)
50 Yard Freestyle
1. Kohen Rankin, Sioux City (20.26)
100 Yard Butterfly
19. Brody Spies, Sioux City (53.18)
100 Yard Freestyle
13. Patrick Chase, Lewis Central (48.11)
500 Yard Freestyle
15. Brody Spies, Sioux City (4:51.89)
22. Britton Patee, Sioux City (4:55.75)
100 Yard Backstroke
16. Kellen Dean, Sioux City (54.37)
100 Yard Breaststroke
1. Kohen Rankin, Sioux City (53.19)
21. Hudson Vonk, Sioux City (1:01.07)
200 Yard Medley Relay
5. Sioux City — Kellen Dean, Kohen Rankin, Brody Spies, Hudson Vonk (1:34.78)
200 Yard Freestyle Relay
7. Sioux City — Kohen Rankin, Hunter Henrich, Drake Van Meter, Hudson Vonk (1:26.36)
19. Lewis Central — Gavin Rothmeyer, Dallas Davis, Hayden Blair, Patrick Chase (1:30.26)
400 Yard Freestyle Relay
13. Sioux City — Brody Spies, Britton Patee, Kellen Dean, Hunter Henrich (3:18.98)
19. Lewis Central — Dallas Davis, Gabriel Patton, Tayden Blair, Patric, Chase (3:21.67)