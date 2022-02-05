KMAland Swimming

(KMAland) -- Lewis Central advanced three events and Sioux City will send 12 following boys district swimming in the state of Iowa on Saturday.

Check out the full list of area qualifiers below and the complete list across the state linked here

Lewis Central 

Patrick Chase — 100 yard freestyle

200 yard freestyle relay

400 yard freestyle relay

Sioux City Metro 

Kellen Dean — 200 yard freestyle, 100 yard backstroke

Britten Patee — 500 yard freestyle

Kohen Rankin — 50 yard freestyle, 100 yard breaststroke

Brody Spies — 100 yard butterfly, 500 yard freestyle

Hudson Vonk — 200 yard IM, 100 yard breaststroke

200 yard medley relay

200 yard freestyle relay

400 yard freestyle relay

