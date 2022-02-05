(KMAland) -- Lewis Central advanced three events and Sioux City will send 12 following boys district swimming in the state of Iowa on Saturday.
Check out the full list of area qualifiers below and the complete list across the state linked here.
Lewis Central
Patrick Chase — 100 yard freestyle
200 yard freestyle relay
400 yard freestyle relay
Sioux City Metro
Kellen Dean — 200 yard freestyle, 100 yard backstroke
Britten Patee — 500 yard freestyle
Kohen Rankin — 50 yard freestyle, 100 yard breaststroke
Brody Spies — 100 yard butterfly, 500 yard freestyle
Hudson Vonk — 200 yard IM, 100 yard breaststroke
200 yard medley relay
200 yard freestyle relay
400 yard freestyle relay