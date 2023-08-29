KMAland Swimming

(KMAland) -- Lewis Central opened their season with WDM Valley while Sioux City Metro was dominant at their home pentathlon on Tuesday in KMAland swimming.

GIRLS: WDM Valley 104 Lewis Central 66 

Sydnie Collins led Lewis Central in the meet with wins in the 100 butterfly (1:13.18) and the 100 breaststroke (1:20.13). 

Several individuals also had runner-up finishes: Lexie Starkevicius in the 200 freestyle, Ainsley Lockey in the 100 butterfly, Madeline Knispel in the 100 freestyle and Mia Hansen in the 400 freestyle.

GIRLS: SIOUX CITY METRO PENTATHLON 

Sioux City Metro won all five events at their home Pentathlon event with Natalie Patee taking the 50 freestyle (25.14), the 50 backstroke (28.59) and the 100 IM (1:01.97). Addison Oelke added a win in the 50 butterfly (27.64), and Olivia Ten Napel took the 50 backstroke (31.93).

Abraham Lincoln and Spencer were also teams at the event. Check out the full results below.

BOYS: Central, Pembroke Hill at Savannah 

No results reported.

