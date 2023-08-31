(KMAland) -- Lewis Central swam to a win over Carroll in KMAland swimming on Thursday.
Check out the recap below.
GIRLS: Lewis Central 84 Carroll 64
Lewis Central won five individual events.
Ainsley Lockey took the 200 freestyle (2:29.34), Sydnie Collins won the 200 IM (2:33.68), Mia Hansen swam to a win in the 100 butterfly (1:15.58), Madeline Knispel was champion in the 400 freestyle (5:04.96) and Lexie Starkevicius claimed the 100 backstroke (1:14.85).
