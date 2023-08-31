Lewis Central Titans Logo.png

(KMAland) -- Lewis Central swam to a win over Carroll in KMAland swimming on Thursday.

Check out the recap below.

GIRLS: Lewis Central 84 Carroll 64 

Lewis Central won five individual events. 

Ainsley Lockey took the 200 freestyle (2:29.34), Sydnie Collins won the 200 IM (2:33.68), Mia Hansen swam to a win in the 100 butterfly (1:15.58), Madeline Knispel was champion in the 400 freestyle (5:04.96) and Lexie Starkevicius claimed the 100 backstroke (1:14.85).

View the complete results from the meet below.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.