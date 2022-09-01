(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central girls swimming was a 124-46 winner over Carroll on Thursday.
The Titans won eight different events, including the 200 medley relay (1:56.91) and 400 freestyle relay (3:56.92).
Kylee Brown and Sydnie Collins both won a pair of individual events. Brown took the 200 yard IM (2:16.79) and 100 yard butterfly (1:03.56), and Collins was the winner in the 50 yard freestyle (25.71) and 100 yard breaststroke (1:10.48). Brown, Collins and Claire Crilly also swam for both winning relays, and Crilly was the individual winner in the 100 yard freestyle (58.36).
Mia Hansen joined Collins, Brown and Crilly in the 200 medley relay, and Hannah Steinmetz was in the 400 freestyle relay and won the 100 yard backstroke (1:05.12). Other individual winners were Abby Hoss in the 200 yard freestyle (2:14.53) and Hannah Gann in the 500 yard freestyle (5:58.27).
View the complete results below.