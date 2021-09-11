(Sioux City) -- The Sioux City Metro swim team won the Mickey Olson Invitational in Sioux City on Saturday.
SCM scored 389 points while Lewis Central was second with 339.5, Spencer had 302 in third and Abraham Lincoln finished with 194.5 in fourth.
Brecken Baller had a pair of wins to her name, taking the 200 freestyle and anchoring the winning 200 freestyle relay for Sioux City. Katelyn Shaputis won the 100 butterfly, Olivia Delarosa took the 500 freestyle and Maria McGowan, Brigid McGowan and Grace Aesoph were other members of the 200 freestyle relay.
Sydnie Collins and Kylee Brown were two-time individual winners for Lewis Central. Collins won the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke, and Brown was the winner in the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. Mia Hansen added a win in the 200 IM. Hannah Steinmetz teamed with Brown, Collins and Hansen to win the 200 yard medley relay, and Abby Hoss joined Steinmetz, Collins and Brown to win the 400 yard freestyle relay.
View the complete results linked here.