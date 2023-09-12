Abraham Lincoln Lynx Logo

(KMAland) -- The Abraham Lincoln girls swim team went 1-1 in Des Moines on Tuesday in KMAland swimming.

Check out some of the highlights below.

GIRLS: Abraham Lincoln 31 Des Moines Hoover 24

GIRLS: Des Moines East 74 Abraham Lincoln 16

Abraham Lincoln went 1-1 in the triangular with a win over Des Moines Hoover and a loss to Des Moines East.

While the Lynx did not win any events, they did take second in four of them, led by two runner-up finishes from Camryn Moon in the 200 freestyle (2:22.74) and 100 butterfly (1:17.22). 

Aubrey Lefeber was second in the 100 backstroke (1:22.86), and Luciana Gruber was second in the 50 freestyle (30.00).

