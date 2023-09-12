(KMAland) -- The Abraham Lincoln girls swim team went 1-1 in Des Moines on Tuesday in KMAland swimming.
Check out some of the highlights below.
GIRLS: Abraham Lincoln 31 Des Moines Hoover 24
GIRLS: Des Moines East 74 Abraham Lincoln 16
Abraham Lincoln went 1-1 in the triangular with a win over Des Moines Hoover and a loss to Des Moines East.
While the Lynx did not win any events, they did take second in four of them, led by two runner-up finishes from Camryn Moon in the 200 freestyle (2:22.74) and 100 butterfly (1:17.22).
Aubrey Lefeber was second in the 100 backstroke (1:22.86), and Luciana Gruber was second in the 50 freestyle (30.00).