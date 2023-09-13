(KMAland) -- Savannah boys swimming went 1-1 in dual action on Wednesday.
Raytown 94 Savannah 69
Savannah 90 Raytown South 62
Savannah lost to Raytown but defeated Raytown South.
Isaiah Compton (2:24.88) won the 200-yard medley and Noah Gould won the 100-yard butterfly (58.90). Savannah also won the 200-yard freestyle relay with Owen Marinchek, Abram Marinchek, Isaiah Compton and Gould (1:40.30) and 400-yard freestyle with the same quartet (3:42.15).
Gould also finished second in the 200-yard freestyle in 1:15.98. Abram Marinchek finished right behind Gould in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:13.25, and Compton was second in the 100-yard freestyle in 57.38.
