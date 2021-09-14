(Des Moines) -- Elaina Vrchoticky had four golds, and Abraham Lincoln was a winner in a triangular with Des Moines North and Des Moines Hoover in KMAland swimming on Tuesday.
Vrchoticky won the 50 yard freestyle and 100 yard freestyle on her own and anchored the 200 and 400 yard freestyle relays. Claire Crilly, Aurora Miller and Jocelyn Miller were other members of both relay wins.
Crilly (200 yard freestyle), Jocelyn Miller (200 yard IM), Camryn Moon (500 yard freestyle) and Lillian Lefeber (100 yard backstroke) were other individual champions for AL on the night. View the complete results below.