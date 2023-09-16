(KMAland) -- Lewis Central's Sydnie Collins won two events in Marshalltown while Sioux City Metro won a team championship and six events in Fort Dodge on Saturday in KMAland swimming.
BOBCAT INVITATIONAL (AT MARSHALLTOWN)
Lewis Central had 228 points and finished in second place at the Marshalltown Bobcat Invitational.
Sydnie Collins swam to two wins for Lewis Central, picking up a victory in the 200 yard IM (2:16.60) and in the 100 yard backstroke (1:02.39).
GARY WINKLER INVITATIONAL (AT FORT DODGE)
Sioux City Metro scored 501 points to win the Gary Winkler Invitational in Fort Dodge on Saturday.
Grace Aesoph (200 free, 2:07.75), Addison Oelke (100 free, 55.13), Erin Mahoney (500 free, 5:40.32) and Natalie Patee (100 back, 58.94) all won individual events with Patee making the cut for the state meet with her time.
In addition, Aesoph, Brigid McGown, Patee and Oelke won the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:43.55, and Aesoph, Mahoney, Scarlett Walsh and Oelke posted a 3:55.38 in winning the 400 freestyle relay.
