KMAland Swimming

(KMAland) -- Sioux City Metro took first in Fort Dodge while Lewis Central collected runner-up honors in Marshalltown. 

Gary Winkler Invitational at Fort Dodge

Sioux City Metro won the meet with 424 points. Metro won seven events. 

Addison Oelke won the 200-yard freestyle (2:01.72) and 100-yard freestyle (55.70) while Natalie Patee won the 200-yard IM (2:16.97), Grace Aesoph took first in the 100-yard butterfly (1:02.67) and Olivia Delarosa was the champion in the 500-yard freestyle (5:36.70). 

Patee, Oelke and Aesoph partnered with Alice Mahoney to win the 200-yard medley relay in 1:56.61. Patee, Aesoph, Oelke and Brigid McGowan were the champions in the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:43.01. 

Marshalltown Invite

Lewis Central posted 189 points to finish second while Atlantic was 10th with 18. 

Lewis Central won the 400-yard freestyle relay with Hannah Steinmetz, Mia Hansen, Claire Crilly and Kylle Brown (3:56.10). Sydnee Collins led their individual efforts with a pair of runner-up finishes in the 200-yard IM (2:15.32) and 50-yard freestyle (25.55).

