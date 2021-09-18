(KMAland) -- Atlantic’s Lexi Reynolds had a strong showing in Marshalltown, and Sioux City Metro won the Gary Winkler Invitational in Fort Dodge on Saturday in KMAland swimming. View the full rundown below.
Marshalltown Invitational
Atlantic had 63 points and finished in eighth place at the Bobcat Invitational in Marshalltown on Saturday in KMAland swimming.
Lexi Reynolds led the Trojans with a win in the 500 freestyle and a second place finish in the 200 freestyle.
View the complete results below.
Gary Winkler Invitational (at Fort Dodge)
Sioux City Metro had 367 points and won the Gary Winkler Invitational in Fort Dodge on Saturday.
Brecken Baller had a big four-win day, including individual victories in the 200 freestyle and 100 freestyle. She also anchored winning 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay winners.
Grace Aesoph was also on both relay winners and took the 50 freestyle while Olivia Delarosa won the 500 freestyle. Maria and Brigid McGowan were the top two legs in the 200 relay while Katelyn Shaputis and Alice Mahoney led off the 400 freestyle relay.
View the complete results from the meet below.