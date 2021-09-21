(Atlantic) -- Lewis Central took a 123 to 37 win over Atlantic in KMAland swimming on Tuesday.
The Titans won seven of the nine events, led by a pair of individual wins each from Kylee Brown (200 yard IM, 500 freestyle) and Abby Hoss (50 freestyle, 100 backstroke). Sydnie Collins (100 butterfly) and Hannah Steinmetz (100 free) also picked up individual victories.
Hoss, Mia Hansen, Katie Ramos and Emma Gordon teamed to win the 200 medley relay, Claire Kretschmer, Steinmetz, Collins and Brown were on the 200 freestyle relay winners and Kaylee Johnson, Hoss, Steinmetz and Brown swam to a win in the 400 freestyle relay.
For Atlantic, Lexi Reynolds captured the 200 freestyle, and Kaedance Daly won the 100 breaststroke. View the complete results from the meet below.