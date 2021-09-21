(KMAland) -- The Sioux City Metro girls swimming team defeated Abraham Lincoln 104 to 62 on Tuesday.
SCM won eight events, including individual titles from Alice Mahoney in the 200 freestyle (2:25.45), Grace Aesoph in the 200 IM (2:54.73), Olivia Delarosa in the 100 Butterfly (1:22.05), Kaitlyn Shaputis in the 400 Freestyle (5:07.12) and 100 Backstroke (1:19.34).
SCM collected relay crowns with Aesoph, Mahoney, Shaputis and Delarosa in the 200 medley (2:22.43), Scarlett Walsh, KayLynn DeBates, Delarosa and Aesoph in the 200 freestyle (2:06.69) and Mahoney, Emily Licht, Gabrielle Winekauf and Shaputis in the 400 freestyle (4:37.81).
AL's Elaina Vrchoticky won the 50 freestyle (29.41) and 100 freestyle (1:04.49). Aurora Miller took top honors in the 100 breaststroke. View the full results below.