(KMAland) -- Lewis Central’s Kylee Brown showed well at WDM Valley while Elaina Vrchoticky of AL had a solid day at DSM Lincoln on Saturday in KMAland swimming.
Tigers Tankers Invitational (at WDM Valley)
Lewis Central had 116 points and took fourth to lead area teams on Saturday at the Tigers Tankers Invitational. Sioux City Metro placed sixth with 95, and Atlantic ended up with 43 in seventh.
Kylee Brown led the way for LC with a win in the 100 breaststroke and a third place finish in the 100 freestyle.
View the complete results from the meet below.
Pink in the Pool Invite (at Des Moines Lincoln)
Abraham Lincoln finished in fifth place and scored 252 points at the Pink the Pool Invitational at Des Moines Lincoln on Saturday.
Elaina Vrchoticky had a strong individual performance with a runner-up in the 100 yard freestyle and a fourth place finish in the 50 yard freestyle. AL also took fourth in both the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
View the complete results from the meet below.