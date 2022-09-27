(Sioux City) -- Sioux City Metro outscored Lewis Central, 55-39, in KMAland girls swimming on Tuesday.
Natalie Patee had another big performance for SCM with wins in the 100 backstroke (1:02.89) and 100 freestyle (55.78). She also swam for both the 200 freestyle relay (1:45.44) and 400 freestyle relay (3:49.57) winners. Patee was joined on the former by Brigid McGowan, Grace Aesoph and Addison Oelke and on the latter by Erin Mahoney, Aesoph and Oelke. Oelke also was the winner in the 200 freestyle (2:03.19).
Lewis Central had a strong showing from Kylee Brown and Sydnie Collins, who won two individual events each. Brown took the 200 IM (2:17.82) and 500 freestyle (5:21.97) while Collins won the 100 butterfly (1:02.73) and 100 breaststroke (1:10.01). Claire Crilly added a victory in the 50 freestyle (26.37). Hannah Steinmetz, Brown, Collins and Mia Hansen were members of the winning 200 medley relay (1:58.06).
