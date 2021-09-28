(KMAland) -- Lewis Central had a big day against Sioux City in Tuesday's KMAland swimming action.
AT Lewis Central
Lewis Central won eight races on Tuesday, including individual crowns from Kylee Brown in the 200-yard freestyle (2:01.09) and 100-yard freestyle (56.25), Sydnie Collins in the the 50-yard freestyle (26.71), Hannah Steinmetz in the 100-yard backstroke (1:04.56), Abby Hoss in the 500 freestyle (5:54.40) and Mia Hansen in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:15.85). The quartet of Steinmetz, Brown, Collins and Hansen also won the 200-yard medley (1:59.58) and 400-yard freestyle.
Sioux City Metro received titles from Brecken Baller in the 200 IM (2:22.08) and 100 fly (1:04.60). Olivia Delarosa, Brigid McGowan, Grace Aesoph and Baller also won the 200-yard relay in 1:49.16.
AT Carroll
Atlantic participated against Carroll and Spencer on Tuesday. The Trojans did not win any events, but Lexi Reynolds finished second in the 200 and 500-yard freestyle. Ava Brucker claimed second in the 100.